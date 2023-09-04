There were 25-minute delays on the M5 near Burnham-On-Sea on Monday morning (September 4th) during a car fire.

Two lanes were closed while fire crews tackled the blazing vehicle on the southbound carriageway near Sedgemoor Services.

An Avon Fire spokeswoman said: “Crews from Weston were called to reports of a vehicle fire at 11:03am. On arrival, crews found one car well alight.”

“With one firefighter wearing breathing apparatus, crews used small tools and two high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire. The incident was left in the hands of Police and Highways colleagues.”

A passenger in a car travelling along the motorway photographed the blaze.