A free afternoon of music, dance and theatre is set to be held in Highbridge on Sunday 3rd October.

The event will include performances by the local community, together with professional theatre companies, on Sunday 3rd October from 2.15-4.30pm outdoors at Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge TA9 3FU.

Journey Exchange is being organised by Take Art and Seed Sedgemoor.

Performances include: Beat Route Jam, Somerset Youth Theatre & Community Group and Pirate Taxi by the incredible touring circus theatre company Pirates of the Carabina (pictured). Light refreshments will be available.