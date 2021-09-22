Subway has axed its plans to open a new sandwich outlet in Highbridge besides a new drive-through Costa Coffee store, it has emerged this week.

The sandwich firm had planned to open a new branch in Bennett Way, near to the Aldi supermarket and Travelodge hotel.

However, property agents Burston Cook have told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week that Subway has stepped away from the site.

Tom Gibbons from Burston Cook says: “We have exhausted the drive-through market and now expect the site to be used as a trade or retail warehouse instead. We have had interest.”

Work on building the new Costa drive-through is progressing as planned and the new store is on track to open this year.

Our photos show the latest progress at the site. The image below is computer-created and shows ow the development will look on completion.

Tom added that a new development of small business units is also scheduled to be constructed on a nearby plot of land near to the Travelodge hotel and will become available soon.