A free professional vocal health workshop is helping those with breathing challenges and long Covid at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea.

Theatre Thriving Voices is a free vocal workshop to help those with breathing challenges such as long Covid, although members come with a wide range of issues, including anxiety, stress, and long-term serious health conditions such as Parkinsons MS, ME, and asthma.

The classes, run by Sasha Herriman and Amy Hardwick, are free and last five weeks. They are welcoming and friendly, and anyone is welcome to attend.

The free weekly sessions are headed by professional singers and vocalists Sasha Herriman and Amy Hardwick from The Bluebirds Theatre Company. Free refreshments are included.

People will learn how to improve their breathing and strengthen muscles, how to manage the conditions with transferable techniques, and will meet other people with shared issues.

Sasha Herriman is a singer and teacher and is the Artistic Director of The Bluebirds Theatre Company.

Amy Hardwick is a director, teacher, and facilitator of performing arts with a specialism in Early Years musical creativity. She is a creative producer with The Bluebirds Theatre Company.

To book or find out more click here. The sessions will take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 2.30pm on Jan 11, 18, 25 and Feb 1 and 8.