A Burnham-On-Sea artist has opened a thought-provoking new exhibition in the town’s Princess Theatre.

The free-to-view display of art from Dave Eldergill includes photos, sculptures and digital artwork in the upstairs gallery room at The Princess Theatre.

“Dave Eldergill has created work which explores the places where personal archives merge with wider cultural history,” says a spokesperson.

“Using sculpture, video, painting and found objects, he reworks the story of Francois Cee and invites us to contemplate the universal concepts of absence and presence, memory and mortality, and the passing of time.”

The exhibition runs until Friday 3rd February during normal theatre opening hours.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard opened the new exhibition this week, as pictured here, during a joint function to also bid farewell to the theatre’s outgoing manager.