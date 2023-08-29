A fundraising art exhbition is set to be held in memory of a Brent Knoll couple this coming weekend.

The art display and sale will be held at Brent Knoll Parish Hall on Saturday 2nd September from 10am to 4pm in memory of Alan and Stella Castle (pictured).

Their daughter Jacqueline Grimsley and her sister are organising the exhibition to raise funds for Brent Knoll Parish Hall.

“Alan was a very gifted artist, well known in Brent Knoll and former president of the Burnham Art Society,” says Jacqueline.

“Stella was an avid and talented cross stitcher and many of her projects were very intricate and stunning.”

“Alan’s pictures ranged from watercolours to pencil and pen & ink and he covered many varied subjects. The pictures will all be available for sale with realistic guideline prices.”

She adds: “A donation from any proceeds will be made to Brent Knoll Parish Hall where Dad was a committee member for many years. Many may also remember him from his years as a Tai Chi instructor locally!