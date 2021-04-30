The future of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill store at Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre has been secured after new owners have taken it over.

The store is fully open again and has new stock in place following the take-over by Purepay Retail Limited.

A question mark had hung over the future of many Edinburgh Woollen Mill stores last year after the previous owners filed for administration.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group had announced it was planning store closures, putting 21,000 jobs at risk across the UK.

A spokesperson at the Brent Knoll store told Burnham-On-Sea.com that staff are “relieved” by the news.

The shop is now open Monday to Saturday 9am-6pm and Sundays from 10.30am-4.30pm.

Pictured: The Edinburgh Woollen Mill store at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll