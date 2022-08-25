Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Year 11 students at The King Alfred School Academy celebrated a great set of GCSE results on Thursday (August 25th).

The students were in the first Year 11 cohort to physically sit their exams after two disrupted pandemic years where grades were awarded without formal exams.

Principal Dan Milford told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We all feel incredibly proud of every one of the students in Year 11, as they have performed so well despite the challenges and difficulties of the past two to three years.”

“To see happy young people opening their envelopes with smiles on their faces makes all the hard work worthwhile and we really wish all of them the very best of luck on the next steps of their educational journey.”

“It is really great to see that many of our Year 11 students will be staying on at our wonderful Sixth Form Centre in September.”

Top performers in the year group included Catherine Taylor with five Grade 9s and four at Grade 8, Evie Jones with two Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and a Distinction Star, and Isabelle Thomas with two Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, four Grades 7, and one Grade 6.

Other high achievers included Mollie Ford with two Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, three Grade 7s, one Grade 6 and a Distinction, and Jacob Radford with one Grade 9, four Grade 8s, two Grade 6s, one Grade 5 and a Distinction Star.

Dozens of the students will now go on to The King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form which is among the best in the country, attracting students from across Somerset and even internationally.

With expanding numbers in recent years since joining The Priory Learning Trust, there have been improvements made to the Centre over the summer to enhance the learning environment, study areas and catering facility.

Any Year 11 student wanting to attend TKASA Sixth Form in September can obtain information and/or book a tour by contacting info@tkasa.org.uk or dradnidge@tkasa.org.uk