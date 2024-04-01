St John’s Church in Highbridge is hosting two weekends of live performances and musical workshops this spring.

The church is partnering with Actiontrack’s ‘make:music:repeat project’ in hosting HerSound, a series of sound tech training sessions especially for women.

These sessions will take place in St John’s Church Hall on 26th and 27th April, and are subsidised with grant funding, so are very affordable, and will be led by Fodo Higginson.

Please see the poster below for details, or contact Fodo to book at fodo@moorvalecreativecic.org.uk

Also, following the church’s successful ‘School of Blues’ weekend in 2022, it’s returning with another weekend of workshops at St John’s on May 17th and 18th.

“We’re calling this one PewFest! These workshops will help you skill up and enjoy playing and singing with others,” says Rev Martin Little.

“We’ve listened to feedback, and are offering longer workshops this year, as well as increased opportunities to play with others and work on your band dynamics.”

“In addition, we’re bringing you an extra night of live music on the Friday night, engineered by HerSound participants!”

“Blokes, don’t worry, there’s also a sound engineering workshop on the Saturday open to both men and women, run by the brilliant Phil Horler. Our regular live music and jam night, Blues in the Pews follows as normal on the Saturday night.”

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/pewfest-3221749

“Please note that spaces are limited, so book now! Some run workshops run at the same time – don’t get caught out when booking!”

“All workshops are ‘pay what you can’. We need most people to pay the suggested price, so that we can pay our great workshop facilitators – but we don’t want money to be a barrier for anyone. We’re trusting that those who can pay, will pay, and this also will enable those who genuinely can’t.”

“As a bit of special offer, if you attend three PewFest! workshops at full price, you can get in free to Blues in the Pews on the Saturday evening. Just show your eventbrite tickets at the door.”

“We’ve put a lot of work into putting together this programme, and we really hope you will come along for a great few days of music-making!”