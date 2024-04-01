Burnham & Highbridge Karate Club has celebrated a local leader’s 50 years of training and teaching Wado Ryu Karate.

Nick Smith 8th Dan Black Belt has marked the achievement during a well-attended training session followed by a social gathering.

Participants travelled from Devon, Wiltshire, Sussex and locally.

Matt and his elder brother Dan are both long-serving larate students with over 30 years service each.

Training venues are St Andrew’s Church Hall in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday evenings and the YMCA in Highbridge on Sunday mornings. Times vary for juniors and adults separate classes.

Details for Burnham & Highbridge Karate Club on bhkc1979.wixsite.com/bhkc1979