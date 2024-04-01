A Burnham-On-Sea couple has raised over £46,000 towards their ongoing £250,000 campaign for vital overseas treatment for their son who has been diagnosed with cancer.

As we reported here, Jack Gyde, 5, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma after initially suffering pain in January which was then investigated.

Parents Sarah Mackey and Ben Gyde have received a huge amount of support since starting their online fundraising page.

They have received 1,400 donations amounting to over £46,000 so far and have also received celebrity shares on social media from Lord Sugar, Piers Morgan and Ronnie O’Sullivan among others.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sarah says: “We are overwhelmed with the generosity shown by the community, it really feels like everyone is pulling together.”

“So many businesses have buckets, posters and fundraising events lined up. We really didn’t expect this level of support when we started and we are so grateful to every single person that has donated and shared Jack’s story.”

She adds that there has been a new development on Jack’s health.

“We learnt last week that Jack’s tumour is mycn amplified. This can sometimes make it more difficult to treat. Jack is already on the full treatment path so it doesn’t change his NHS treatment.”

“Mycn amplified Neuroblastoma can be more aggressive and can make an earlier relapse, within 2 years, more likely than someone with non-amplified mycn.”

“This makes are fundraising even more important. We just have to get Jack to the US as quickly as possible after his NHS treatment ends. I see families panic rushing to raise the funds, I don’t want to have to do that, we need to be ready to go.”

“Jack’s consultant remains positive and so do we. Good news will come our way soon.”

She adds that Jack “is doing ok, getting a bit fed up with all the hospital stays. He is still in the first phase of chemotherapy, which is every 10 days. He will be having a PET scan and bone marrow aspiration in the next couple of weeks to check how well the chemo is working.”

“Please help us raise enough money for Jack and his family to help with the costs of living, supporting the family and helping make things as comfortable as possible.”

See Jack’s fundraising page here.