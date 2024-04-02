Somerset Wildlife Trust is to hold a unique event this month on Brean beach exploring life living in the muddy shores.

The Muddy Shore Sampling session next to Brean Down will be held on Monday 8 April from 11am-3pm.

“Join our team of local volunteers to carry out a seashore survey as part of an ongoing survey of intertidal habitats along the Somerset coast,” says the trust’s Mark Ward.

“This survey will be looking at species found in mud habitats. You do not need to have any prior experience of ecological survey work or of seashore ecology as there will be experts on hand to assist you.”

“We will take samples from the mud and then head inside (above the cafe) to look at and identify our finds using microscopes and lenses.”

“Complete beginners are very welcome. Somerset Wildlife Trust will provide all the sampling kit, survey sheets and identification guides.”

The meeting point will be Brean Down Cafe next to the National Trust Car Park at 11am. There is no charge but places should be booked here. Donations will be welcomed.