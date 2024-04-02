A Burnham-On-Sea Autism sufferer has this week explained how the disorder has affected him as he marks World Autism Awareness Day.

Burnham town councillor Ross Baker, pictured, says: “It is a day to demonstrate that being neurodiverse may have its difficulties but does not make you dysfunctional and incapable of living in typical day-to-day life.”

“I had many difficulties throughout my primary years of education where the school failed to understand and support me which initially impacted my education in secondary, where I finally had the support I needed and had to catch up.”

He adds: “My secondary school helped to push for the diagnosis, which was apparent to the SENCO that I had difficulties in school life.”

“I continued on into college, where I got some support and had a few false starts between the transition and merging of the college but ultimately achieved my goal further down the line at Weston College.”

“I like to look at my experiences, some which have distraught me for many years, with a constructive approach where I channel this into my work, here at the town council and into the decisions we are to make.”

“I have enjoyed my term in Public Office where our teams, the town council and the Highbridge & Burnham Lib Dems have been very inclusive and clearly demonstrate to me their commitment to embracing neurodiversity and their acceptance of those who are on the Autism Spectrum. I don’t think I could ask for a better team.”

“What I want people to take away from this is to always look for the potential in everyone, despite the challenges and ask you, what do you do to be more accepting and inclusive?”

World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognised day annually on April 2nd, encouraging United Nations countries to take measures to raise awareness about autistic individuals throughout the world.