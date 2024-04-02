The first Beauty and Aesthetics Salon in Highbridge has been hailed a success after a busy first year of business.

11:11 Beauty & Aesthetics opened in Market Street last year and has attracted many loyal customers.

Owner Karla Walker, pictured, says: “I chose to open my salon in Highbridge to fill a gap in the area, bringing Beauty and Aesthetics services to the community.”

“With a focus on creating an intimate setting for my clients, I prioritize one-on-one time and providing a safe space for them to feel completely comfortable, with treatments I offer I believe it paramount.”

She adds: “The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, and I’m thrilled to be able to offer a wide range of treatments to meet their needs.”

“From skincare services like dermaplan facials to aesthetic treatments such as botox, filler, and skin boosters, b12 to beauty services like eyebrow tints and lash extensions, and holistic treatments including massage and reflexology.”

“I’m dedicated to enhancing both the outer and inner beauty of my clients.” For more details, call 07833 251760 or see more here.