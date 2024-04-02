Firefighters from Burnham-On-Sea and other towns were called to tackle a property blaze in Bridgwater earlier this week.

Crews from Bridgwater, Taunton and Burnham-On-Sea were called to the town on Monday at 5.34pm.

“Fire Control received a call with somebody reporting a smell of smoke in their attic,” ays a spokesman.

Crews were immediately mobilised and, once in attendance, they got to work investigating and discovered the location of the smell of smoke coming from a faulty boiler.”

“Crews extinguished the fire using CO2 and dry powder extinguishers, two breathing apparatus and a thermal image camera.”