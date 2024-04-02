Burnham-On-Sea town councillors have this week approved spending over £5,000 on planting new sustainable coastal plants in flower beds along the town’s seafront.

The seven beds on the Esplanade lawns have been prepared for planting by volunteers at Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group over the last few weeks, as pictured here.

During a meeting on Tuesday night (April 2nd), town councillors considered a proposal from the group for funding.

“We would like to ask the Town Council to apply to Somerset Council for permission to plant and maintain the 7 beds on the Esplanade. The Growing Group would then plant and maintain them for 1 year, although a plan must be formulated by the Town Council to water them,” says a spokesperson.

“Subject to that permission, the group would ask for funding to be released to support that planting. An example planting scheme includes coastal and sustainable plants.”

Councillors unanimously supported the project during the meeting and approved £5,780 for plants, compost, membranes, tools and related items to be funded from the Town Council’s Devolution of Services budget.

Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group will next hold a gathering of volunteers on Burnham’s South Esplanade on Monday April 15th when helpers will be welcome from 10am to 12 noon, meeting next to the Coastguard station.

Mayor Lesley Millard told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was good to see some new faces at our hands-on session clearing the beds and our thanks go to all concerned.”

Burnham and Highbridge in Bloom has separately secured funding from local businesses to purchase plants for two flower beds in Highbridge.