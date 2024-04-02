CCTV cameras in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have been safeguarded for three years by the Town Council this week.

At a meeting on Tuesday evening (April 2nd), councillors voted to proceed with a three-year-contract for the two towns while seeking a reduction in the proposed cost.

Somerset Council had been considering removing the CCTV monitoring service across the county to save funds amid its financial emergency.

However, after lobbying by Town and Parish Councils and local Police, Somerset Council has agreed to continue with the service, provided it is funded by other sources.

The proposed cost for the CCTV monitoring service for Burnham and Highbridge this year is £22,386.27, however the Town Council has just £15,000 in its budget for the service. Therefore, the Town Clerk is to follow up with Somerset Council and seek a reduction in the cost because four cameras have not been working.

Burnham councillor Cllr Ganesh Gudka said: “The CCTV cameras are a service that local people value and we need to keep it going for security. We do need to push back on the first year costs.” Cllr Peter Clayton added that “It’s important that we have them all working” to get value for money.

Town councillors were told at Tuesday’s meeting: “The cameras in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have been upgraded and are digital, which provides clearer images. Four cameras have not been working in Burnham-On-Sea and these are scheduled to be fixed imminently.”

“There have been issues with the service and that is mainly due to a lack of communication from Somerset Council. A draft Service Level Agreement will help deal with any current issues. Quarterly meetings between Somerset Council and Town and Parish Clerks are being organised, so issues can be raised and addressed.”

Councillors also noted that there could also be ad-hoc additional costs for camera repairs and replacements. Somerset Council is requesting a 3 year financial commitment.