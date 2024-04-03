Train services through Highbridge Railway Station will be disrupted this Saturday (April 6th) when Great Western Railway staff hold their latest strike.

GWR say there may be no trains between Taunton and Weston-super-Mare. Services from Bridgwater, Highbridge will therefore be affected.

It comes after the ASLEF union announced strike action will affect Great Western Railway and several other train operators.

Great Western Railway says: “A reduced, revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including GWR. Many parts of the GWR network will have no service at all and trains that are running will only be operating for a limited period during the day.”

“In addition, there could be further disruption from Thursday April 4th to Saturday April 6th and from Monday April 8th to Tuesday April 9th due to industrial action. This is likely to cause some short-notice alterations and cancellations, especially at the weekend or late at night.”