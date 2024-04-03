A colourful new collaborative art exhibition has opened at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this month.

The exhibit from several artists is being displayed at Hellend’s Kitchen through the month of April, celebrating the work of local artists.

Artists include Sophie Allen, Abi Brown, Pamela Atwell, Cavan Lewis, Juliet Farnese, Toby Hedges and Beverley Baker.

A spokesperson says:” The youngest artist is aged just 14 and the display features a diverse range of mediums and styles. This collaborative exhibit promises to offer something for everyone.”

“Somerset has a large community of artists and is incredibly important to us at The

Princess Theatre to embrace that and give opportunities, such as these, to that community.”

“Whether it’s local artists living in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge or further afield. This exhibit has been curated in a way to give those opportunities to artists who may never have been able to showcase their work in such a way.”

“Ranging from lino-printing to fine art, there is a style to suit everyone’s tastes.”

The free-to-view exhibition is underway from 2nd April – 13th May.