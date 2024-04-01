Aldi’s Highbridge store is stocking new own-brand wines held in recyclable paper bottles as part of a nationwide roll-out.

The Cambalala South African Shiraz and South African Sauvignon Blanc bottles arrived in stores on Global Recycling Day, March 18, with the move believed to be a first for a UK supermarket.

The bottles, which cost £7.99 each, are made from 94% recycled cardboard and lined with a food-grade pouch, making them roughly five times lighter than a normal glass wine bottle.

Aldi UK managing director of buying Julie Ashfield said: “Shoppers are striving to become more sustainable in their everyday lives, looking for small ways to make a big difference for our planet.”

“Our buying teams are continuously thinking of how we can evolve our ranges to offer greater value and greener choices.”

“We are proud to be the first supermarket to launch an own-brand paper bottle, helping to drive sustainable change.”

In January this year, Aldi also reported it had cut its food waste by 57% since 2017, meaning it hit its 2030 target eight years early.