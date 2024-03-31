A new campaign to encourage more people to pick up after their dogs is underway in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.
As first reported here, Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council says it is keen to highlight that dog fouling is a human problem and they want to see dog owners take responsibility by picking up after their pets.
The council says fouling is a “widespread” problem that’s becoming a “serious health risk” and over the past week, a survey has been carried out by volunteer-led patrols.
They are marking any dog faeces with chalk paint to highlight the worst-affected areas in the towns.
Mayor Lesley Millard says: “We have complaints at every annual town meeting about dog poo around the town and how disgusting it is. This is why we wanted to take up the campaign, to say okay – let’s do something about this.”
Volunteers have been patrolling dog fouling hotspots in the two towns.
Once it is determined where the worst affected areas are, the council plans to put up posters to try and discourage owners leaving mess behind.
The Mayor adds: “I feel there’s no badly-behaved dogs, just badly-behaved owners.”
The new campaign is running to coincide with the Great British Spring Clean, which also saw litter cleans carried out in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.