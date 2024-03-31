Burnham-On-Sea Moose International Lodge has presented over £4,500 to charity groups and local good causes during a special evening at Berrow Village Hall.

It comes as the lodge and Ladies’ Circle have presented a total of £6,866 this past year to local good causes.

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance was handed a cheque for £2,690 at the presentation evening, accepted by Air Ambulance Fundraisers Colin Thomas and Anita Townsend.

Pictured top are Moose President Alan Flower, Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Lesley Millard, Moose Ladies’ Circle President Sandra Nicholson, Colin Thomas, Anita Townsend, and Moose Ladies’ Circle member Dot Anderson.

The Friends of Somerset Young Carers also received £776 from the Moose Lodge which was President Alan Flower’s charity of the year.

Other recipients were Serendipity Singers, Freewheelers, Children’s Hospice (South-West), The Wafflehub, The RNLI, BIARS SID initiative, and ‘Help the Child’ charity — each of which received £150.

Colin Thomas from the Air Ambulance said: “I have been totting up our donations from Moose, and since 2011, Burnham’s Moose group have donated over £58,000 to our charity. “

He also mentioned that the charity is raising funds for a second air ambulance and an extension to their building with the objective of delivering 24 hour cover.

After the donations, refreshments were served by Moose Ladies’ Circle members, and the evening concluded with drawing of the raffle.