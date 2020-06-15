Highbridge furniture store Sopha re-opened on Monday (June 15th) and has taken a number of steps to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

The store, located in Church Street, is operating at its full opening hours, although its coffee shop remains temporarily closed.

Founder Matt Scott told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our team have taken huge steps to ensure the shopping experience is safe for our customers now that we are able to fully re-open.”

“We have hand sanitiser stations throughout the store, disposable furniture covers and a host of new cleaning procedures.”

“We also have new policies that allow us to continue to offer our £35 delivery service throughout England and Wales as well as our free local delivery and pickup options.

“We’ve worked with local design company ‘The Design Hive’ to create a number of resources in store as well as a page on our website dedicated to how we are keeping our team and customers safe.”

“We have also worked really hard with our suppliers to get them back on their feet, open fully and to get customer’s furniture delivered in a timely manner.”

“We’ve been working through existing orders over the past two weeks and delays on new orders have now reduced to less than two weeks longer than they’d be at any other time of year. On top of this we have worked with our suppliers to launch our Next Day Mattress service and our 10 Day Mattress service.”

“Several of our customers find themselves on the shielding list and are still unable to come out to the shops, in fact one of our founders is having to work remotely for this very reason, so we’ve worked really hard to prepare our website where we have lots of new products being added daily as well as a new live chat experience helping customers shop from home.”

“Returning to the shops isn’t just important to support local retailers but it also allows them to support many small manufacturers across the county.”

“Our team are really looking forward to getting back to supporting our customers and helping the economy recover. We look forward to welcoming customers back into store soon.”