Highbridge Medical Centre

Highbridge Medical Centre is to hold an open afternoon for patients to meet the team who run the facilities.

The event will be held on Tuesday 19th September from 2-4pm at the centre in Pepperall Road.

“Come and join us for a chance to speak with members of the clinical team, members of the Symphony Healthcare Services team, Patient Participation Group and NHS digital,” says a spokeswoman for Highbridge Medical Centre.

Highbridge Medical Centre has been praised in a report by CQC inspectors over the summer since integrating with Symphony Healthcare Services.

The centre now holds a ‘Good’ rating in all five areas of the CQC inspection for providing high quality healthcare services.

 
