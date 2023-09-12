Highbridge Medical Centre is to hold an open afternoon for patients to meet the team who run the facilities.

The event will be held on Tuesday 19th September from 2-4pm at the centre in Pepperall Road.

“Come and join us for a chance to speak with members of the clinical team, members of the Symphony Healthcare Services team, Patient Participation Group and NHS digital,” says a spokeswoman for Highbridge Medical Centre.

Highbridge Medical Centre has been praised in a report by CQC inspectors over the summer since integrating with Symphony Healthcare Services.

The centre now holds a ‘Good’ rating in all five areas of the CQC inspection for providing high quality healthcare services.