The organisers of a summer music festival in Somerset have visited Burnham-On-Sea to present donations to three charities.

The annual DizFest festival was held in July near Middlezoy, attracting hundreds of people for a night of music and fun.

The event is also held to raise funds for local charities and this year’s benefiting organisations were Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue and Young Lives Vs Cancer.

Festval organiser Dave Jennings and the team have visited BARB this month at its station on Burnham seafront to hand over the proceeds.

He said: “We had a successful festival earlier this year and we agreed to the charity funds go to groups that do great work in our local area, so we are delighted to hand over £1,500 for the three.”

“Our thanks go to everyone who supported the festival in July – we look forward to returning again next summer.”