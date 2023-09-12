Burnham-On-Sea music fans will be able to enjoy a night of top country music when a leading tribute group plays in the town’s theatre.

The Princess Theatre is hosting a country and western night to pay tribute to iconic country singer Patsy Cline, who passed away 60 years ago this year.

A spokesperson for the theatre says: “Let’s honour her by celebrating the music in a good old-fashioned way, with country music, western wear, and a good old sing song – let the good times roll!”

Patsy Cline and Friends will perform live renditions of her hit songs Crazy, I Fall to Pieces and Sweet Dreams.

Those attending are being encouraged to dress in ‘western-wear’ and prepare for ‘a honkin tonkin good time’!

Sue Lowry, who performs powerful covers of Cline’s music, was raised by parents who toured the UK performing their own country music. Tributes for Hank Williams and Jim Reeves will also be performing iconic country classics.

All ages are welcome at the event, which takes place at The Princess Theatre on Saturday September 23rd at 7.30pm. To book seats at £20 each, click here.