The principal of Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has welcomed the government’s U-turn on marking A-Levels and GCSEs.

A-level and GCSE students are to be given grades estimated by their teachers, rather than by an algorithm, following uproar after about 40% of A-level results were downgraded by exams regulator Ofqual, which used a formula based on schools’ prior grades.

Nathan Jenkins, principal at King Alfred School Academy, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are absolutely delighted with the decision that has been made to award students their Centre Assessed Grades.”

“This was the correct decision and I’m thankful that OFQUAL and the Government did the right thing by our students.”

Last week, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that King Alfred School said some A-Level students had received results that were three grades different to those expected.

GCSE results are scheduled to come out this Thursday.

Ofqual chair Roger Taylor and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised for the “distress” caused to schools across the UK.

Mr Williamson said the results of mock exams – which critics said can be inconsistent across different schools – will now not be a key part of the appeals process.

He said students and parents had been affected by “significant inconsistencies” with the grading process.

In a statement, he acknowledged the “extraordinarily difficult” year for students, after exams were cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said No. 10 had worked with Ofqual to design “the fairest possible model” but it had become clear that the process of awarding grades had resulted in “more significant inconsistencies than can be resolved through an appeals process.”

“I am sorry for the distress this has caused young people and their parents but hope this announcement will now provide the certainty and reassurance they deserve,” said Mr Williamson.

Teachers’ estimates will be awarded to students unless the computer algorithm gave a higher grade.

