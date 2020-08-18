A Brent Knoll women’s rugby player has been named Cheddar Valley Ladies Rugby Club’s most improved player of the year. The club held its ‘end of seasonp Players Presentation Night on Saturday (15th August) where awards were presented to the squad. Jess Sinnott was named Most Improved Player; Players’ Player was Rebecca Chivers; Player of the Year is Lucy Eyles; Coaches’ Player is Kelly Williams; and the ‘Above and Beyond’ award went to Georgie Hird (Captain).

Also presented was a gift to teammate Clare Costelloe for her brave work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as a nurse.

Captain Georgie Hird thanked coaches Matt Hoygreen, Chris Masters and Charlotte Hird for their hard work last season. The sponsors were also acknowledged as without their support, the Cheddar teams could not continue to grow.

The 2019/20 season ended sooner than expected for the Cheddar Ladies, however they are looking forward to the 2020/21 season, entering a ladies league and are looking for more players to boost their Squad.

Social Secretary Jess Sinnott, frm Brent Knoll, said: “I joined Cheddar Ladies just over a year ago and have relished the challenge. Whether you’re an “old pro” or never played before, and are interested in joining our fun sociable team, please find us on Facebook or Instagram for more information.”