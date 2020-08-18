A kind-hearted Burnham-On-Sea resident has donated hundreds of ladies hygiene products to needy local people.

Sandra McEvoy noticed that free postal vouchers for the products were going to waste by being thrown away by local people and so she started a campaign to collect them.

She says: “I realised that the Royal Mail had been delivering scores of vouchers to local homes for free Always Feminine Hygiene products with the post.”

“The vouchers were for £13 of free items and I noticed a lot of people were just putting them in the recycling bin, so on my own Facebook page and social media I asked if I could collect their vouchers to get the products and pass on to those who need them.”

“I had a great response and since then I have been collecting the products from the local supermarkets to donate to Burnham Food Bank who pass them on to wider organisations and groups in the area. I’m so pleased that all the vouchers will be put to good use.”

Nick Bashford thanked Sandra for the products – amounting to over 200 packs – and said they were being passed on to Somerset Care for them to distribute.