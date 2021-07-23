A Coastguard helicopter and two Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboats carried out a search of the sea off Brean last night (Friday) after an inflatable kayak was spotted without its occupants.

The helicopter and lifeboats undertook search patterns of the Bristol Channel over several hours for any sign of the occupants of the kayak, but no-one was found.

The yellow and grey inflatable kayak had been found floating in the water without any sign of its owners and Police issued an appeal to find them.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “We were called to reports of an inflatable kayak that had been seen entering the water with two people but then later spotted in the distance with no persons onboard.”

“Lifeboats were quickly tasked by our marine rescue coordination centre in Milford Haven and given the location of the kayak. Once found, it was then used by the Coastguard Operations Centre as a marker to create a search grid for the lifeboats.”

“Helicopter HM Coastguard Rescue 187, pictured, was also tasked and was overhead in quick time. Whilst this was happening we were busy gathering information from the first informants who gave an accurate description of the kayak and the moment they realised something may be wrong.”

“We also searched the beach talking to many beach users enjoying the weather and high tide while also keeping a look out for anyone in distress or unattended clothing etc. The police were checking car parks, and distributing information to the local caravan parks in case anyone was either missing or had lost the kayak.”

“With daylight fading and a lot search area covered by all teams including our Coastguard family from Weston-Super-Mare who had joined us it was decided to stand all the units down.”

“With no new info, no one being reported as missing, or anyone claiming the kayak, it was thought that no-one was in danger, however we would still ask that if anyone had any info to please do call 101 with the log number (1104).”

“The inflatable two man kayak was yellow and grey in colour with explorer written on the side and last seen in the Brean/Berrow beach area with two persons on-board.”

Our photos show the search underway last night. The two Burnham RNLI lifeboats and Coastguard helicopter were seen searching the waters south of Brean Down towards Steep Holm island.

The lifeboats, which were launched at around 6.45pm, were recovered at 10.10pm.

A Police spokesman said: “We’re assisting the Coastguard with a precautionary search after an inflatable kayak was seen off the coast near Brean.”

“We’d ask anyone who used a yellow & grey kayak with ‘Explorer’ on the side to call 101 (log 1104) to confirm they’re safe so the search can be stood down.”