Over £5,000 was raised for charity when famous sporting names gathered in Brean this week to take part in the 30th anniversary staging of Brean’s Sport Celebrity Am Golf tournament.

The government’s Covid restrictions were lifted just in time to allow the successful, long-running event to go ahead on Wednesday.

The event, hosted by the House family at the Brean Country Club, raised funds for the two beneficiaries of the day, The Injured Jockeys Fund and St Margaret’s Hospice.

As with most charities over the past 12 months, both have seen a massive drop in their funding so the event was a very welcome bonus to them as well.

Brean’s PGA Professional and Director of Golf Andrew March, along with his assistant Josh Heseltine-Smith, did the bulk of the organising this year and the duo were very pleased to get 23 teams coming to the starting post in the hot mid-day sun.

They said they were also very grateful for the generous support of the many sporting celebrities who once again graced the fairways of Brean.

As always the horse racing world was well supported with Jonathan Powell organising the players. Two time Grand National winner Carl Llewellyn was joined by former Aintree starter Simon McNeill, jockey Kevin Jones, trainers Anthony Honeyball and Charles Whitaker and former jockey Jeff King.

Recently retired former England, Bath and Gloucester rugby star Matt Banahan returned to support the event once again and was joined by ex Footballers Gary Owers, Martin Paul and Rob Edwards, who is the current Forest Green Rovers manager.

Darts star Bob Anderson, who is another long time supporter, also took part, as did his namesake ex Wigan Warriors Rugby League player Rhys Anderson who made his debut. As always a sprinkling of PGA Professional’s joined various teams as well to support the day.

First past the winning post on the day was the Brean Golf Club team led by Club Captain Dave Morgan. He was joined by Dan Broom, Roy Fletcher and their secret weapon Paul Bacon who sizzled in the sun!

They amassed a stunning 96 stableford points to collect the Tom Childs Memorial Trophy and win by 5 from the Jones Bros Builders team. Wayne Barrett and Phil Hodgson were joined by the ever competitive Dave and Eric Jones in that quartet to take second on 91.

One of the stalwart teams of the event are Tom’s Boys who annually represent the late Tom Childs. Steve Bateman and Steve Mason were this year joined by Chris and Richard Fairchild to take third spot on 88.

Carl Llewellyn led the Tony’s Tigers team to fourth on 87 as he was joined by event debutants Tony and Tracy Spencer and Brian Imrie. Rounding out the prizes were the Brean Seniors team on 86.

Seniors Captain Elect John Cranley, deputising for Seniors Captain Mike Short who unfortunately suffered a broken collarbone last week, joined forces with Pete Dunn, Brian Read and Mike Hurman to feature in the prizes.

Brean’s PGA Professional and Director of Golf Andrew March said: “Everyone really enjoyed the day and many commented on how impressed they were with facilities now offered at Brean.”

“The course was prepared in excellent condition by Head Greenkeeper Max Smith and his team whilst the off-course offering enjoyed in the wonderful surroundings of the Country Club was also well received and highly complimented.”

“With many of teams already planning a return visit in 2022 the event looks to be still going strong as it moves into its fourth decade of existence.”

Pictured: The winning Brean Golf Club team from left to right Paul Bacon, Dan Broom, Roy Fletcher and Captain Dave Morgan; Jockey Kevin Jones driving off the first tee; Martin Paul, ex Bristol Rovers footballer (and now running Tyrone Mings Academy in Bristol) on left with Richard McKie, Lewis Perry and Ian Styles; Gould and Swayne team left to right Nigel Blackmore, PGA Pro Andrew March, Giuseppe Floris and Gian Floris; Simon McNeill second left with his Surf Bay Leisure team (Photos Mike Lang)