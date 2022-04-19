Hundreds of Harley Davidson motorbikes are set to roar into Burnham-On-Sea in May on a charity fundraising ride.

Bridgwater Harley Davidsons Owners Group is organising the ‘Grand Parade Ride’ on Sunday May 1st, ending on Burnham seafront at around 12.30pm.

The bikes will head into the area via Bennett Road, Highbridge, before riding along the A38, onto the B3140, past the Tesco roundabout, along Love Lane, Oxford Street, right into College Street, then along the High Street and up onto the South Esplanade.

The bikes will be on display for the public to see while supporting Freewheelers and BARB Search & Rescue.