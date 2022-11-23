The King Alfred Concert Band is set to hold its Christmas Concert on Saturday 10th December which is sure to get you in a festive mood.

The concert will be held at 7pm in St John’s Church, Highbridge featuring plenty of well-known Christmas tunes.

“There will be a great line-up of popular Christmas music, some carols to sing, and an interval with refreshments with tickets priced £5 on the door, and accompanied children free,” says spokeswoman Mary Lawrence.

Separately, an hour of Carol Singing will also be held with the King Alfred Concert Band on Friday 16th December at 7pm in the Highbridge Community Hall.

Mulled wine and a mince pie will be included in the £5 entry, and all profit goes to the maintenance of the self-funded Highbridge Community Hall.