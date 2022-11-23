A free turkey and tinsel afternoon is set to be held by a local cafe for local older people this Christmas.

Stuart Carpenter from Ray’s Cafe in Burnham and Highbridge says he wants to spread some festive cheer by holding the event.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To support our local community we are going to offer a turkey and tinsel afternoon aimed at the older generation in our local area with the aim of spreading some Christmas cheer!”

“The event will take place on Wednesday 7th December starting at 3.30pm.”

“We will also be holding a raffle on the day to support local causes.”

“The afternoon will consist of a free Christmas dinner and desert along with traditional Christmas music, and a small gift for all those attending.”

“We have available 25 places and are looking for nominations either by yourself or for people you feel would like to attend and enjoy some company and Christmas cheer. “

To nominate someone, please email info@scarpenter.co.uk with the heading Christmas.

“We are also looking for local businesses to get involved and sponsor presents and raffle prizes.”