Over 120 people attended Burnham Area Flower Club’s annual Christmas Floral Art evening on Tuesday evening (November 22nd).

They were treated to a colourful festive demonstration called ‘Brightly Shone’ at The Princess Theatre, as pictured here.

Lucy Ellis, an award winning national demonstrator, created six floral art arrangements around her theme accompanied by festive music.

“Lucy Ellis’ demonstrations involved creating beautiful floral displays while entertaining the audience with stories and answering questions,” said a club spokesperson, who added that the arrangements were then up for grabs as raffle prizes at the end.