Fundraisers from the Burnham-On-Sea area who are members of Bridgwater Classic & Vintage Club have donated a record amount to three local charities this week.

During the club’s annual presentation evening, £3000 was given to Somerset & Dorset Air Ambulance, £1000 was handed to St. Margaret’s Hospice and £750 was presented to the Bridgwater Hospital League of Friends.

The money was raised by members at their main Classic Car Show in August and at Brean’s Beachside classic car show last September.

“This was a record amount for the club to be able to donate, despite the Covid restrictions,” says a spokesman. “The members were all delighted at this year’s achievement.”

The Club has two shows planned for next year, a “Lazy Friday” event on 3rd June, and the Classic & Vintage Show on 13th and 14th August 2022.