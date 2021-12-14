A Christmas charity single has been released by students at King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form in Highbridge.

Pupils have released their own version of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas Time’ to raise funds for Foodbanks and Brain Tumour Research.

The song has been released on popular music streaming services including Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer with iTunes to follow.

Laura Whiteoak, Head of Creative Arts Department at TKASA, says: “This is a superb song and for excellent causes. The students are using their generosity and talents to the full.”

Principal Dan Milford heralded the release of the song as “another incredible initiative by our students, who go the extra mile for charity.”

It follows on from a cover version of “Send me on my way” by Rusted Root by the school’s students to raise funds for the MPS Society, helping people with Mucopolysaccharide Diseases, over the summer.

The students are also performing Christmas carols and songs via on YouTube as part of the academy’s ‘Reverse Advent’ and ’12 Days of Christmas’ campaigns, as we featured here.