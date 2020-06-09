A local couple whose son was born three weeks premature during the Coronavirus lockdown has begun fundraising for a charity that provides help to other families with special care babies.

Becki Haskins and Stuart Nichols, who live in Lympsham, have announced the birth of their son, Finnley, weighing 6lb 2oz at St Michael’s Hospital in Bristol.

But Finnley arrived three weeks early and has a kidney problem, which is being investigated by carers.

Stuart told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “He’s been having tests at the BRI Children’s Hospital and has to have a few more scans and a procedure to track kidney function to determine if he needs an operation.”

“One of his kidneys is working fine, and one is playing up, so one is doing most of the work.”

He adds: “The birth of Finnley during lockdown was not ‘normal’. I wasn’t able to attend maternity appointments with Becki and, during labour, I was only allowed to enter the delivery suite for the birth.”

“It meant I was sat in the car for several hours. After his birth I had to leave and not see Becki or Finnley for two days whilst they were on the maternity ward, which was difficult.”

“Although the situation was stressful, we were able to video call so I was able to speak to and see Becki and Finnley.”

Stuart adds: “The team at the hospital were very supportive and I appreciate the systems were in place to ensure the safety of staff, mums and babies.”

“Finnley’s been at home now for over five weeks but hasn’t had any cuddles with his nans due to social distancing restrictions, which has been hard.”

Stuart says his business, Coastline Cleaners Ltd, is supporting the charity Cots of Tots to help other families.

He explains: “We are donating 10% of all income from End of Tenancy Cleaning Services to Cots for Tots until Decemeber 2020 in honour of the hard work and care provided by the NHS staff who cared for Finnley.”

Cots for Tots supports special care babies receiving treatment and lifesaving care at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St Michael’s Hospital, Bristol.

“As well as funding pioneering equipment, facilities and family comforts, the charity also runs Cots for Tots House, providing free ‘home from home’ accommodation for families of babies from across the South West.”

“The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at St Michael’s Hospital is the only unit in the South West region offering the highest level of care to critically ill and premature babies from Bristol, the South West region and South Wales.”