The nomination comes after Chris single-handedly apprehended a murderer in October 2023, and also attempted to save the life of a victim whilst awaiting assistance from other emergency services.

Sgt Esther Lawson of the Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing team said PC Hinchliffe is one of just three finalists in the running for the award.

“The courage and determination that Chris showed during this traumatic incident is a shining example of this force value in his actions last year and we are all very proud of him, she adds.

PC Hinchliffe was presented with his official invitation to the awards by Sgt Lawson in front of his colleagues this week, as pictured.

Avon and Somerset Police say the awards shine a light on outstanding policing and making a difference in local communities.