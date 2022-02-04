The long-serving founding member of a local arts group has retired this week after 25 years of service.

The Arts Society Sedgemoor’s founder member and Young Arts Chairman Jo Boyd stepped down from the committee at its AGM on Wednesday 1st February.

“Over the years she has held most positions, and has given freely of her time and enthusiasm to help make TASS into the lively, welcoming and interesting society it is today,” says a spokeswoman.

“Along with other enthusiasts, Jo was a key force in setting up the organisation, then known as the North Somerset Decorative and Fine Arts Society, in 1994.”

Chairman David Chiverton presented her with a bouquet of flowers from the committee and the thanks of all members, past and present.

The group’s AGM, at which all other existing committee members were re-elected, was held following a talk on the history of the harp. Renowned harpist Sarah Deere-Jones had brought three of her collection of instruments along, and gave an amusing talk on the harp, and played a selection of pieces on all three. Members said her talk had been ‘outstanding’ and hoped she would return in the future.

TASS talks are held at the 37 Club, between Woolavington and Puriton, on the first Wednesday of every month, at 2pm for a 2.15pm start. Visitors are always welcome, at a charge of £8 per lecture. More at https://theartssocietysedgemoor.org.uk