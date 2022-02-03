A business in Burnham-On-Sea has temporarily closed and several others say trade has been severely hit by major roadworks in the town centre – as a fresh appeal is made encouraging local people to support them.

12 weeks of roadworks began in January in Victoria Street and surrounding roads as Wales & West Utilities carries out a £185,000 project to upgrade gas pipes.

Several businesses say their trade has been hit due to a reduced number of parking spaces, plus closures of some roads and pavements.

One cafe, ‘Souped Up’ in Victoria Street, which opened in December, has temporarily closed due to the disruption.

Owner Lauren Varnfield told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been a nightmare. I’ve closed because it costs money everyday to be open when the works are happening on my doorstep.”

”I was told they would be gone a week ago. I spoke to an engineer this morning and he told me it will be sometime next week now when they move.”

Heidi Crook at nearby Chatterbox cafe in Victoria Street adds: “A lot of our regular customers haven’t been in because they can’t park. Some are elderly and have blue badges but there aren’t any spaces at all.”

“To do both water works and gas works together is just ridiculous, it’s practically closed down our part of the town. It’s just utter chaos, the road signs aren’t clear enough.”

However, Steve Scott at Scotts Furnishings says: “The workers are very effiicient and as helpful as they can be when we block road with deliveries. Business is still very good and does not seem to have been affected. Our January sale is back to, and above, pre-Covid levels.”

”The only problem has been that large lorries delivering to us have no alternative but to block the road. This causes waiting car drivers great stress, but the road must be dug up, and we must be allowed to trade. Our apologies go to anyone delayed while we unload. I’m amazed at how well the roadworks team are doing the job.”

Donna Berry at pet supplies shop Paws and Bark in Victoria Street says the disruption has been “massive,” adding: “No customer can currently park outside. On Tuesday customers couldn’t even walk to us as a section of the pavement was closed.” She is currently persiing compensation.

Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade has expressed concern about the scale of the disruption and is encourging local people to support businesses in the affected area.

Wales & West Utilities says the work, which started on 10th January, is, barring any engineering difficulties, is due to be completed by the end of April. The firm adds that it has “worked closely with Somerset County Council to plan the essential work and ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.”

Jake Sami, who is managing the gas pipe upgrade work, says: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Burnham-On-Sea. “Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.”

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

The roadworks scheme includes:

A southbound only one-way system on Victoria Street between 10 January and 4 March.

A westbound only one-way system on Princess Street between 31 January and 25 February.

Road closures on Regent Street, George Street & High Street between 31 January and 11 March. A diversion route will be signposted.

A footpath closure restricting access between Victoria Street and Oxford Street, and a westbound only one-way system on College Street between 14 February and 25 February.

A road closure on Chapel Street between 28 February and 25 March. A diversion route will be signposted.

The firm’s Customer Service Team says it is keen to take calls if residents and businesses have questions about the work. You can contact them on 0800 912 2999 or by email at: enquiries@wwutilities.co.uk