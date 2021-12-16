A unique new cafe and retro clothing store has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

Located in Victoria Street, it is called ‘Souped Up’, and has opened opposite Burnham’s Ritz Cinema.

Owner Lauren Varnfield told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I wanted to create someting unique and new for Burnham – not just a place for a quick ‘coffee on the go’, but a welcoming environment that encourages dwell time and spending some time relaxing.”

“The new cafe provides comfy, cosy seating in warm surroundings with interesting ‘shabby chic’ vintage / retro clothing and household items to browse.”

“There are home-made soups, hand made cakes, plus freshly brewed coffees and teas, and our own smoothies.”

Lauren says her inspiration comes from her background of work in theatres: “I wanted to bring something creative, colourful and different to Burnham.”

“The feedback I’ve had since we opened on Monday has been very positive – customers love the space that’s been created and our tasty soups and drinks!”

The new cafe has opened in the same building as Burnham Radio, which continues to be based at the back of the premises.