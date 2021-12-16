Buses will be diverted and several stops will be missed out when part of Burnham-On-Sea’s Berrow Road is closed for essential roadworks for three months from January.

As reported here, Berrow Road – between Brent Road and the Golf Links Road junctions – will be shut to through-traffic from Tuesday 4th January to Friday 8th April while Wessex Water carries out sewer work, but access will be maintained for residents and businesses.

A spokesperson for First West of England has this week announced the changes for bus users in the town.

She says: “As we are currently operating single decks, we are able to divert towards Burnham via Brent Road, onto A370, A38, B3140 onto Love Lane, we will then turn left at the roundabout by Esso Garage to resume on our normal route.”

“This will unfortunately miss out six stops on Berrow Road between and including Naish Road in Berrow and the Swimming Pool bus stop in Burnham. Towards Weston, buses will go from the end of Sea View Road, turn right into Berrow Road and left into Love Lane then reverse of above. Again, this will see the six stops missed.”

“This will inevitably put extra running time on our service so the timetable will be affected. As traffic at this time of the year is lighter than other months, the delays hopefully should not be that significant.”

A Wessex Water spokesman added: “We need to repair ageing sewer pipes that are at risk of collapsing, with a section of Berrow Road closed to through traffic from Tuesday 4th January to Friday 8th April so we can do this safely.”

“Access will be maintained for residents and businesses and most of the repairs will be done using ‘no-dig’ techniques, which are quicker and less intrusive than replacing pipework in the conventional manner.”

He adds: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience that may be caused by this essential work to prolong the life of the sewer and protect the environment.”