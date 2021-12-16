Rubbish collection from Somerset Waste Partnership

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge waste collections will be running later as usual over the Christmas holidays period, Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) has announced.

The group has announced its revised kerbiside rubbish collection dates for the festive holiday period, as below:

Usual collection day                Revised collection day

Friday 24 December                    No change

Monday 27 December                  Tuesday 28 December

Tuesday 28 December                 Wednesday 29 December

Wednesday 29 December             Thursday 30 December

Thursday 30 December               Friday 31 December

Friday 31 December                    Sunday 2 January

Monday 3 January                      Tuesday 4 January

Tuesday 4 January                      Wednesday 5 January

Wednesday 5 January                 Thursday 6 January

Thursday 6 January                    Friday 7 January

Friday 7 January                         Saturday 8 January

Highbridge’s Isleport recycling centre will be open as usual over the holiday, except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day when it will be closed.

Residents can check their collection days using the My Collection Day feature at somersetwaste.gov.uk

An SWP spokesman adds: “As usual, garden waste collections do not take place over the festive fortnight but are scheduled start again in the week beginning 10th January.”

“Residents are also asked to park responsibly over the holiday so crews and trucks have the access they need to make all their collections. This is always important over the festive period, but even more so with more people working from home.”

“Remember – if recycling crews cannot get through, fire engines will struggle and maybe other emergency services too.”

“Decoration-free trees up to six feet tall and with trunk diameter of no more than six inches can be taken to recycling sites or be collected if you are a garden waste service subscriber.”

“Garden waste service subscribers can also leave their tree next to their green bin ready for their first collection in 2022.”

 

 
