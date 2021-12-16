Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge waste collections will be running later as usual over the Christmas holidays period, Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) has announced.

The group has announced its revised kerbiside rubbish collection dates for the festive holiday period, as below:

Usual collection day Revised collection day

Friday 24 December No change

Monday 27 December Tuesday 28 December

Tuesday 28 December Wednesday 29 December

Wednesday 29 December Thursday 30 December

Thursday 30 December Friday 31 December

Friday 31 December Sunday 2 January

Monday 3 January Tuesday 4 January

Tuesday 4 January Wednesday 5 January

Wednesday 5 January Thursday 6 January

Thursday 6 January Friday 7 January

Friday 7 January Saturday 8 January

Highbridge’s Isleport recycling centre will be open as usual over the holiday, except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day when it will be closed.

Residents can check their collection days using the My Collection Day feature at somersetwaste.gov.uk

An SWP spokesman adds: “As usual, garden waste collections do not take place over the festive fortnight but are scheduled start again in the week beginning 10th January.”

“Residents are also asked to park responsibly over the holiday so crews and trucks have the access they need to make all their collections. This is always important over the festive period, but even more so with more people working from home.”

“Remember – if recycling crews cannot get through, fire engines will struggle and maybe other emergency services too.”

“Decoration-free trees up to six feet tall and with trunk diameter of no more than six inches can be taken to recycling sites or be collected if you are a garden waste service subscriber.”

“Garden waste service subscribers can also leave their tree next to their green bin ready for their first collection in 2022.”