Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church will mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne this Sunday (February 6th).

St Andrew’s Church will hold a commemoration of the Queen’s Accession at its services at 8am and 10am.

The Queen succeeded to the Throne on the 6 February, 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI.

“At our 10am service we will sing some of the hymns that were used at the Queen’s coronation in 1953 and the choir will sing the anthem ‘I was Glad’ by Herbert Parry, which has been sung at many royal occasions,” says Rev Graham Witts, vicar of Burnham.

“At the request of Buckingham Palace, the marking of the Accession is a commemoration rather than a celebration.”

“Anyone from the area is welcome to join us for this special event.”

Please note that Covid guidelines at St Andrew’s mean those attending will be asked to wear facemasks until seated, and also when hymns are sung.