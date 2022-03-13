A driver has been fined after being pulled over by Police on the M5 through Somerset on Wednesday (March 9th) for using a mobile phone and eating a takeaway meal.

Police say the driver was eating a McDonald’s takeaway off their lap while driving, with three children in the car and a loose dog.

An Avon and Somerset Roads Policing Unit spokesperson tweeted: “Unimpressive multitasking from driver on the M5.”

“Sat in lane 2 for no reason, seen talking on phone.”

“Vehicle stopped with three children and a loose dog onboard.”

“Quite what hand driver was using to eat McDonald’s breakfast with from their lap, we don’t know.”

The driver received six points and a £300 fine.