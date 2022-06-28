A motorist has been arrested and charged after Police received reports of a driver ‘swerving across lanes’ on the M5 motorway through Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU) shared news of the arrest online on Tuesday (June 28th).

Police said they had received a “report of a vehicle swerving across lanes” on the M5, adding:

“Our suspicions of drink-driving were somewhat confirmed when he rear-ended our car whilst being stopped, then tried to fight us. Driver arrested and charged.”

The drink driving limit in England is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood or 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.