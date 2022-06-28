Burnham-On-Sea and District Lions Club have held their annual handover of the presidency role this week.

The current president Claire Oliver who has led the club during the last year since taking over from past president Phil Cooke and handed over the chain of office to Doug Plume who will be oversee the running of the club for the next 12 months.

The event took place at the club’s ‘dome’, which is the club’s store, where a barbecue was enjoyed by many of the club’s members both old and new.

Claire and Doug both made short speeches during the event. Claire reminded everyone about the successes the club has enjoyed this year, including the recent PSA testing event. 230 men were tested and over 15 were identified as being at a high risk of prostrate cancer and are being followed up as urgent by NHS services.

She also spoke about the Lions’ ongoing work helping the local community, including helping with the upkeep of the memorial garden outside Burnham Hospital, regularly marshalling at the park run and other events in Burnham and the area, as well as raising funds for local good causes. The club has made donations toward helping with the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Doug spoke of his hopes for the coming year and building on the previous year’s successes, including exploring new projects to aid the community, and hopefully increase club membership.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of every month and is always happy to greet new prospective members.