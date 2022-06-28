Burnham & Highbridge Town Band has apologised to residents who were expecting to see them on the seafront last Sunday (26th June).

The band had been scheduled to perform on The Esplanade on Sunday afternoon.

“Due to various unforeseen circumstances including illness, holidays, departures, and family commitments, which all coincided, we did not feel that we could perform to our usual standards, as we didn’t have a sufficiently balanced band,” says a spokeswoman.

“We fully expect to play at Wedmore Summer Fair this coming Saturday (2nd July) and hope to see many of our loyal followers there, and at our other forthcoming engagements.”

“If there are any cornet or trombone players out there who would like to come along to a practice and perhaps join us, please contact us by phone (01934 239154) email us at bhbrassband@aol.com or find us on Facebook. See you soon!”