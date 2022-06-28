Classic movies return to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre in July with the screening of the well-loved classic South Pacific.

The film will be shown in the main hall on Wednesday 6th July to book seats visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/film-south-pacific/

Tickets are priced at £5 or The Princess Theatre is offering £10 tickets to include the film and lunch. You will be able to choose from Hellend’s Kitchen Small Main Menu Meals and your choice of hot drink.

Film and lunch bookings are only available up to 48 hours prior to the showing. Table bookings will be made for 12pm on the day of the matinee.

The Princess is also delighted to be showing this season’s National Theatre screening; from London’s Harold Pinter Theatre – ‘Prima Facie’ starring Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer.

It will be screened on Thursday 21st July at 7pm.

Full Price tickets cost £16, Members £14 Under 16s £11. To book seats, visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/national-theatre-live-prima-facie/

For more information, contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.